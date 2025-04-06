Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Deadly car accident in coastal Georgia kills family of 5

A mother and her four children are dead after two vehicles collided in a deadly crash on the southbound I-95 in McIntosh County, Georgia
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago

A deadly car accident killed five people in coastal Georgia on Sunday morning, according to state police.

A vehicle burst into flames after it collided with another vehicle headed southbound on I-95 in McIntosh County around 6 a.m.

The victims in that vehicle were identified as 27-year-old Reagan Dougan and her four children, ages 9, 4, 2 and 3 months, according to Georgia State Trooper Christopher Ashdown.

Dougan had been driving a rental car from Raleigh, North Carolina, to meet her husband in Florida, who has been notified of the accident. The passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

