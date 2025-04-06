Deadly car accident in coastal Georgia kills family of 5

A deadly car accident killed five people in coastal Georgia on Sunday morning, according to state police.
A vehicle burst into flames after it collided with another vehicle headed southbound on I-95 in McIntosh County around 6 a.m.
The victims in that vehicle were identified as 27-year-old Reagan Dougan and her four children, ages 9, 4, 2 and 3 months, according to Georgia State Trooper Christopher Ashdown.
Dougan had been driving a rental car from Raleigh, North Carolina, to meet her husband in Florida, who has been notified of the accident. The passenger in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Minute-by-minute: How the final day of Georgia’s legislative session unfolded
The Georgia General Assembly is voting on dozens of bills on the last day of the 2025 legislative session, including a $38 billion state budget and changes to election laws.
Jekyll Island Dispatch: Cottage on millionaire’s row escapes ruin
Several historical residences fan out from Georgia's Jekyll Island Club, the former wintertime retreat for America’s wealthiest families. One of them has reopened its doors.
The future looks bright for Buford baseball’s Cannon Goldin
Goldin is a center fielder at Buford High School, a five-tool player who is considered one of the top MLB prospects in Georgia.