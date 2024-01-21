De La Fuente rallies to win the Latin America Amateur and get in to the Masters and both Opens

De La Fuente finished at 10-under 270 and earns exemptions in the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open.

“It’s a very unreal feeling,” De La Fuente said. “Even though I’ve been preparing myself for the winning moment, the winning put, chasing the guy that’s winning, winning by five. I visualized every scenario possible. Still feels unreal and still feels — I don’t think there’s even words to describe it.”

De La Fuente caught Morales with a birdie on the 11th hole, and they matched pars until De La Fuente stuffed his approach to tap-in range for birdie on the 17th. Leading for the first time all day, De La Fuente made a 10-foot birdie putt for the final margin.

Morales as runner-up earns a spot in final qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.

Alvaro Ortiz, who like De La Fuente grew up in Guadalajara, is the other Mexican winner of the Latin America Amateur, in 2019 at Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic.

De La Fuente grew up on a nine-hole course that no longer exists. He spent two years at Arkansas Tech before transferring to Houston.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf