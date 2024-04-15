Georgia News

Day 4 of the Masters at a glance

News and nuggets from the final day of the Masters, where Scottie Scheffler won his second green jacket:
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the final day of the Masters on Sunday:

VICTOR: Scottie Scheffler with a 4-under 68 to finish at 277.

SPOILS: Scheffler won $3.6 million, pushing his season total to over $15 million. He also gets to take home the Masters green jacket for a year.

RUNNER-UP: Ludvig Aberg in his first major shot 69 and finished four shots behind.

SAY A PRAYER: Aberg, Collin Morikawa and Max Homa all made a double bogey around Amen Corner to fall behind.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Scheffler hit a lob wedge into the ninth hole that spun back down the ridge to within a foot. It came in the middle of three straight birdies that gave him control.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Tom Kim had a 66.

TIGER TRACKS: Tiger Woods finished at 16-over 304, his highest 72-hole score of his career.

RETURNING: Tyrrell Hatton of LIV Golf and Adam Schenk, who played his last five holes in 1 under, finished in the top 12 to earn a trip back to the Masters next year.

KEY STATISTIC: Scheffler joins Tiger Woods as the only players to twice win the Masters while ranked No. 1 in the world.

NOTEWORTHY: Two-time champion Jose Maria Olazabal closed with a 72 and tied defending champion Jon Rahm.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I hate shooting over par. I can’t tell you how much I hate shooting over par. It’s nice to not experience that yet this year.” — Scheffler, whose worst round in nine tournaments this year is an even-par on the toughest day at the Masters.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Editors' Picks

Credit: SAVANNAHNOW.COM FILE PHOTO

Orange Crush: Tybee officials plan crackdown on popular HBCU beach party

Credit: Contributed

‘One in a million’ Glenn McCutchen, former editor of AJC, dies

Credit: Curtis Compton

Transfer portal: What the spring window really means for Georgia, SEC

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Gridlock Guy: Ten years later, Captain Herb’s final selfless act

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man killed in shootout between former couple in NW Atlanta, police say
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ludvig Aberg backs up the hype, finishes 2nd at the Masters in his first major
1h ago
Low amateur Neal Shipley plays final round with Tiger Woods during 'dream week' at the...
1h ago
Masters Latest: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler wins 2nd Masters by 4 shots over Ludvig...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

In one swing, Marcell Ozuna stuns Marlins and creates a moment to remember
Black Greek organizations are leading Morris Brown’s cultural resurgence
Check out these 8 new spots for outdoor dining around metro Atlanta