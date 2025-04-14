Day 4 of the Masters at a glance

Georgia News
News and nuggets from the final day of the Masters, where Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff to win the green jacket and capture the final leg of the career grand slam:
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the final day of the Masters on Sunday:

VICTOR: Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose by making birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff at Augusta National to finish off the career grand slam. Both of them finished the tournament at 11 under.

SPOILS: McIlroy won $4.2 million from a total purse of $21 million, along with something that many would consider much more valuable: the Masters green jacket and a lifetime exemption to the tournament.

RUNNER-UP: Rose shot a final-round 66, making a 20-footer for birdie on the 18th hole. He made par in the playoff.

REST OF THE CHASERS: Patrick Reed shot 69 to finish at 8 under, and defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler also shot 69 to finish another shot back. Sungjae Im (69) and Bryson DeChambeau (75) were at 7 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: McIlroy's approach from 125 yards on the 18th in the playoff, which he played perfectly off a ridge behind the hole. It trickled back to about 3 feet, and McIlroy made the putt to win the green jacket.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Rose did not have the only 66 on Sunday. Hideki Matsuyama also shot 66 and finished at 2 under.

COME ON BACK: Others who earned an invitation back to the Masters by finishing in the top 12 included Max Homa, who had been in a slump and running out of chances to play in majors. He shot a final-round 71 to finish in a tie for 12th at 4 under.

KEY STATISTIC: Rose and Ben Hogan are the only players to twice lose a playoff in the Masters.

NOTEWORTHY: McIlroy had two double bogeys on Sunday and four for the tournament, making him the first player to win the Masters with that many double bogeys. Craig Stadler made three when he won in 1982.

QUOTEWORTHY: "This is my 17th time here, and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time. I think the last 10 years coming here with the burden of the grand slam on my shoulders and trying to achieve that, yeah, I am sort of wondering what we’re all going to talk about going into next year’s Masters." — McIlroy.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Winner Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, holds the trophy at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, celebrates winning in a playoff against Justin Rose, of England, after the final round the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after winning in a playoff against Justin Rose after the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Justin Rose celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Justin Rose celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Scottie Scheffler walks off the green on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Corey Conners, of Canada, waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Justin Rose waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

2h ago

