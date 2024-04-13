Day 3 of the Masters at a glance

Georgia News

News and nuggets from Saturday at the Masters, where Scottie Scheffler shot 71 and has a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa and a two-shot advantage on Max Homa heading into Sunday:
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at Saturday at the Masters, where the wind settled down but the course played firm and difficult:

LEADING: Scottie Scheffler (71) was in the lead at 7-under 209.

CHASING: Collin Morikawa (69) was 6 under and Max Homa (73) was 5 under.

MOVING UP: Masters rookie Ludvig Aberg (70) was 4 under and Xander Schauffele (70) was in a group at 2 under.

FADING: Bryson DeChambeau (75) needed to hole out on 18 to remain 3 under and Nicolai Højgaard (74) was 2 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: DeChambeau drove it into the trees on the final hole, punched into the fairway and then holed out from 77 yards for a birdie that left him feeling a bit more positive about an otherwise difficult round.

TIGER TRACKS: Tiger Woods shot 82 for his worst round in a major. His only other rounds in the 80s had been an 80 in the 2005 U.S. Open and an 81 in the third round of the 2002 British Open. His worst round at the Masters had been a 78.

KEY STATISTIC: Chris Kirk (68) and Morikawa (69) had the only rounds in the 60s, and Morikawa is the only player to break par in each of the first three rounds.

NOTEWORTHY: Morikawa is trying to become the ninth player to win the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open. The others are Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Tom Watson, Gene Sarazen and Jordan Spieth.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It always crosses your mind. If it doesn’t cross your mind, I don’t know what the hell your mind is thinking about.” — Morikawa on potentially winning his first green jacket Sunday.

TELEVISION: Broadcast from 2-7 p.m. EDT on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after chipping in for a birdie on the 18th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Collin Morikawa walks to the green on the 15th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Danny Willett, of England, hits from the bunker on the 18th hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Nicolai Hojgaard, of Denmark, reacts to his tee shot on the sixth hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Tiger Woods walks on the second hole during third round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

