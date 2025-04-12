Georgia News
Day 3 of the Masters at a glance

Rory McIlroy shot a 6-under 66 in the third round of the Masters on Saturday, putting him at 12 under for the tournament and giving him a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau heading into the final round
Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, tosses his putter on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

8 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the Masters:

LEADING: Rory McIlroy shot 6-under 66 to take a two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau (69) heading into Sunday.

CHASING: Corey Conners (70) was four shots back of McIlroy. Patrick Reed (69) and Ludvig Aberg (69) were six shots adrift.

IN THE HUNT: Defending champion Scottie Scheffler (72) couldn't make up any ground and was at 5 under for the tournament. Jason Day (71) and Shane Lowry (72) were with him along with second-round leader Justin Rose, who shot 75.

EVERY ROSE HAS ITS THORN: Rose was only the ninth player since 1980 to lead the Masters outright after each of the first two rounds. He appears to be following in the footsteps of most of the rest; Jordan Spieth in 2015 was the only one to win.

SCUFFLING SCHEFFLER: The world's No. 1 player was fortunate to shoot 72 after a day of wayward shots. Scheffler's scrambling ability saved him. He has never shot over par in a weekend round at the Masters.

FEELING NOSTALGIC: Zach Johnson shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday, the best score by the 2007 champion in 65 career rounds at Augusta National. He had gone 28 straight rounds at the Masters since his last in the 60s.

SHOT OF THE DAY: McIlroy hit his second shot from 205 yards at the par-5 15th to 6 feet and made the putt for eagle.

KEY STATISTIC: DeChambeau is known for his prodigious length, but he also is leading the field in putting this week.

NOTEWORTHY: McIlroy had his seventh round of 66 or better at the Masters. Only Tiger Woods has more with eight.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’ll have some dinner. Maybe try to make it through the second episode of the third season of ‘Bridgerton.’” — McIlroy, on how he plans to prepare for the final round.

TELEVISION: Final-round coverage begins Sunday at noon EDT on Paramount+ and 2 p.m. EDT on CBS.

___

AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after a birdie on the 18th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Corey Conners, of Canada, hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Bryson DeChambeau tosses his club on the 12th hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jason Day, of Australia, reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II celebrates after his two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

