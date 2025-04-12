Day 3 of the Masters at a glance

IN THE HUNT: Defending champion Scottie Scheffler (72) couldn't make up any ground and was at 5 under for the tournament. Jason Day (71) and Shane Lowry (72) were with him along with second-round leader Justin Rose, who shot 75.

EVERY ROSE HAS ITS THORN: Rose was only the ninth player since 1980 to lead the Masters outright after each of the first two rounds. He appears to be following in the footsteps of most of the rest; Jordan Spieth in 2015 was the only one to win.

SCUFFLING SCHEFFLER: The world's No. 1 player was fortunate to shoot 72 after a day of wayward shots. Scheffler's scrambling ability saved him. He has never shot over par in a weekend round at the Masters.

FEELING NOSTALGIC: Zach Johnson shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday, the best score by the 2007 champion in 65 career rounds at Augusta National. He had gone 28 straight rounds at the Masters since his last in the 60s.

SHOT OF THE DAY: McIlroy hit his second shot from 205 yards at the par-5 15th to 6 feet and made the putt for eagle.

KEY STATISTIC: DeChambeau is known for his prodigious length, but he also is leading the field in putting this week.

NOTEWORTHY: McIlroy had his seventh round of 66 or better at the Masters. Only Tiger Woods has more with eight.

QUOTEWORTHY: “I’ll have some dinner. Maybe try to make it through the second episode of the third season of ‘Bridgerton.’” — McIlroy, on how he plans to prepare for the final round.

TELEVISION: Final-round coverage begins Sunday at noon EDT on Paramount+ and 2 p.m. EDT on CBS.

___

AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP