Day 1 of the Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the first round Thursday of the Masters:
LEADING: Justin Rose shot 7-under 65. He also opened with 65 in 2021 and finished seventh.
CHASING: Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners were three shots back after rounds of 68.
IN THE HUNT: U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton were at 3 under. Aaron Rai, Harris English, Jason Day and Akshay Bhatia were another shot back before a logjam at 1 under.
TIMELESS: Fred Couples holed out for eagle on his way to a 71. That made the 65-year-old Couples, the 1992 champ, the second-oldest player to shoot a subpar round at the Masters. Tom Watson was a month older when he shot 71 in 2015.
OUCH: Nick Dunlap shot 18-over 90, the highest score at the Masters since Ben Crenshaw shot 91 in his final appearance at the age of 63 in 2015. The 21-year-old Dunlap put four balls in the water on the second nine during his nightmarish day.
SHOT OF THE DAY: Nicolai Hojgaard hit his second shot to the par-5 15th to about 5 feet and made the eagle putt. It was part of a rollercoaster 76 that featured three double-bogeys, five bogeys, five birdies and just four pars.
BAD BREAK: Hideki Matsuyama clanked his approach from 67 yards at the par-5 13th off the flagstick, and the ball rolled all the way off the green and into Rae's Creek. Matsuyama managed to get up and down to save bogey.
WHIZ KID: U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester made waves Thursday when he couldn't find a restroom and wound up taking a different kind of relief in Rae's Creek. The patrons at the par-5 13th hole clapped for him afterward.
KEY STATISTIC: Rai did not miss a fairway in regulation while shooting 70.
NOTEWORTHY: Scheffler is the fourth defending champion in the last 30 years with a bogey-free opening round.
QUOTEWORTHY: “Do I like any golf course? It’s just so hard. It’s like, you love being here and it’s very special, but at any moment you can just hit a shot and it just does your head in.” — Hatton.
TELEVISION: Second-round coverage begins Friday at 2 p.m. EDT on ESPN.
___
AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public
While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.
Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death
Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences
Arizona State amateur makes curious bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek | Masters live updates
Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National