Georgia News
Day 1 of the Masters at a glance

News and nuggets from the opening round of the Masters, where pristine conditions led to some low scores at Augusta National, including a 7-under 65 that put Justin Rose atop the leaderboard going into Friday
Justin Rose waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Justin Rose waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the first round Thursday of the Masters:

LEADING: Justin Rose shot 7-under 65. He also opened with 65 in 2021 and finished seventh.

CHASING: Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Aberg and Corey Conners were three shots back after rounds of 68.

IN THE HUNT: U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton were at 3 under. Aaron Rai, Harris English, Jason Day and Akshay Bhatia were another shot back before a logjam at 1 under.

TIMELESS: Fred Couples holed out for eagle on his way to a 71. That made the 65-year-old Couples, the 1992 champ, the second-oldest player to shoot a subpar round at the Masters. Tom Watson was a month older when he shot 71 in 2015.

OUCH: Nick Dunlap shot 18-over 90, the highest score at the Masters since Ben Crenshaw shot 91 in his final appearance at the age of 63 in 2015. The 21-year-old Dunlap put four balls in the water on the second nine during his nightmarish day.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Nicolai Hojgaard hit his second shot to the par-5 15th to about 5 feet and made the eagle putt. It was part of a rollercoaster 76 that featured three double-bogeys, five bogeys, five birdies and just four pars.

BAD BREAK: Hideki Matsuyama clanked his approach from 67 yards at the par-5 13th off the flagstick, and the ball rolled all the way off the green and into Rae's Creek. Matsuyama managed to get up and down to save bogey.

WHIZ KID: U.S. Amateur champion Jose Luis Ballester made waves Thursday when he couldn't find a restroom and wound up taking a different kind of relief in Rae's Creek. The patrons at the par-5 13th hole clapped for him afterward.

KEY STATISTIC: Rai did not miss a fairway in regulation while shooting 70.

NOTEWORTHY: Scheffler is the fourth defending champion in the last 30 years with a bogey-free opening round.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Do I like any golf course? It’s just so hard. It’s like, you love being here and it’s very special, but at any moment you can just hit a shot and it just does your head in.” — Hatton.

TELEVISION: Second-round coverage begins Friday at 2 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Justin Rose waves after making a putt on the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark, watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kevin Yu, of Taiwan, hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Phil Mickelson hits from the bunker on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Jordan Spieth looks at Tom Kim's, of South Korea, ball rest on the edge of the cup on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Justin Rose, of England, celebrates after a birdie on the 16th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Honorary Starter Jack Nicklaus acknowledges the patrons on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

1h ago