Day 1 of the Masters at a glance

News and nuggets from the opening round of the Masters, where play was suspended due to darkness with players still on the course Thursday
Bryson DeChambeau walks on the 17th green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

22 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the first round Thursday of the Masters, which was suspended just before 8 p.m. EDT due to darkness:

LEADING: Bryson DeChambeau after a 7-under 65.

CHASING: Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler was one shot behind after his 66.

MOVING UP: Masters rookie Nicolai Hojgaard was 5 under with three holes left to play Friday. Danny Willett, the 2016 champ, had an opening-round 68. Max Homa was at 4 under with five holes left in his first round.

FADING: Rickie Fowler followed his victory in the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday with an opening 76 that included a double bogey on the par-3 16th, when his tee shot spun back into the water. Hideki Matsuyama also was at 4 over.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Patrick Cantlay holed out from 146 yards on the par-4 17th, taking him from 1 over for the championship to 1 under. He made par at the 18th to shoot 71.

TIGER TRACKS: Tiger Woods was 1 under when play was suspended with five holes to go. That means he will need to walk 23 holes on Friday, a stern test for his battered body, as he tries to make the cut for a record 24th consecutive time.

KEY STATISTIC: Play began 2 1/2 hours late Thursday. It was the sixth straight year the schedule was affected by weather.

NOTEWORTHY: DeChambeau had his best start to a major. It also was his lowest score ever in the Masters.

QUOTEWORTHY: “Golf is not a very satisfying game, I would say. You win one week and then you show up the next week and you don’t win. It’s like, well, that’s it. The win is over. Now I finished second. That’s too bad.” — Scheffler, the 2022 champion.

TELEVISION: First-round coverage resumes Friday at 7:50 a.m. EDT on ESPN. Second-round coverage from 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Thursday, April 11, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

