ajc logo
X

Davison powers No. 23 Wisconsin past Georgia Tech 70-66

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Caption
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Georgia News
By MATT WINKELJOHN, Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half and finished with 27, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech. The Badgers (6-1) carried a one-point lead into halftime before building a 10-point advantage in the second half behind the play of Davison

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Davison scored nine straight points midway through the second half and finished with 27, leading No. 23 Wisconsin to a 70-66 win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday night.

The Badgers (6-1) carried a one-point lead into halftime and built a 10-point advantage in the second half behind the play of Davison, Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer who averages 13.3 points.

Michael DeVoe scored 33 points for Georgia Tech (5-2), which had its five-game winning streak halted.

The Yellow Jackets forged a tie at 61-all on a three-point play by DeVoe with 5:27 remaining. DeVoe scored 17 of his points in the first half. The senior guard surpassed his season average of 23.4 points in the middle of the second half, but didn't get much help.

Sophomore guard Deivon Smith had nine points and 11 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

Wisconsin leading scorer Johnny Davis added 15 points and six rebounds.

The Badgers took a 32-31 lead just two seconds before halftime when Davis made a 3-pointer. The half had been tightly contested up to that point. Davidson and Davis combined for seven 3-pointers in the first half, while their teammates shot 2 of 15 from long distance.

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers were steady, if not outstanding, on offense and blocked five Georgia Tech shots to aid the defense.

Georgia Tech: “Blooper,” the mascot for the World Series champion Atlanta Braves performed at the game. The mascot generally moved about McCamish Pavilion in tandem with the Yellow Jackets’ traditional mascot, “Buzz.”

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Marquette on Saturday before kicking off Big Ten play against Indiana on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech: Hosts North Carolina on Sunday in its ACC opener.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles past Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles past Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Caption
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles past Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Caption
Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith (5) defends Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith (5) defends Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Caption
Georgia Tech guard Deivon Smith (5) defends Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Caption
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots over Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots over Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Caption
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) shoots over Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Caption
Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore (12) defends against Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore (12) defends against Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Caption
Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore (12) defends against Wisconsin guard Brad Davison (34) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Caption
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Tech Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Tech Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
Caption
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Tech Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
16m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
16m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Night' game
16m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top