Davis scores 23, North Carolina pulls away from Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets built a nine-point lead on a steal and dunk by Moore with 8:43 remaining, but North Carolina outscored the Jackets 17-8 from there to even the score by halftime.

Devoe scored just six points over the first half as North Carolina made it difficult for him to receive the ball and generally double-teamed him any time he had ball inside of the 3-point line.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, who is in his first season at the helm of the Tar Heels, had his team play mostly man-to-man defense and generally deployed guards Anthony Harris and Leaky Black on the Tech sharpshooter.

BIG PICTURE

North Carolina: The Tar Heels warmed up in the second half largely because they started moving the ball around with greater urgency than in the first half.

Georgia Tech: The Jackets were erratic from start to finish on offense. They hit a respectable 46 percent of their shots, but didn’t find many good shots. The Jackets had just eight assists as a team.

GOOD NEWS

The Georgia Tech crowd cheered during a timeout midway through the second half when it was announced in McCamish Pavilion that the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team had beaten Georgia 55-54 in Athens earlier on Sunday. The team took the floor during a time out late in the game, and head coach Nell Fortner, who coached the US Women’s team to an Olympic gold medal in 2000, took a microphone out on the court and rallied fans for having beaten the Yellow Jackets’ most relevant rival.

UP NEXT

North Carolina: The Tar Heels will next play Saturday, at home, against Elon.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host LSU on Saturday.

