Davis scores 21 and Mercer defeats UNC Greensboro 86-72

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jake Davis had 21 points in Mercer's 86-72 victory against UNC Greensboro on Saturday night.

Davis was 6 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bears (14-15, 7-9 Southern Conference). Jalyn McCreary was 8 of 12 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 19 points. Robby Carmody was 4 of 4 shooting, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the line to finish with another 19 points.

The Spartans (20-9, 11-5) were led by Keyshaun Langley, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Mikeal Brown-Jones added 15 points and six rebounds for UNC Greensboro. Joryam Saizonou also had 12 points.