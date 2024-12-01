Davis scores 16 as Kent State knocks off Kennesaw State 67-60

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — VonCameron Davis had 16 points in Kent State's 67-60 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Davis had six rebounds for the Golden Flashes (6-2). Morgan Safford added 13 points while going 2 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Marquis Barnett shot 3 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Simeon Cottle led the way for the Owls (6-3) with 17 points and four assists. Braedan Lue added 13 points for Kennesaw State. Adrian Wooley also put up nine points and four assists.