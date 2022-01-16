Davis, Bacot lead North Carolina past Georgia Tech 88-65

Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line while Davis had six assists and hit four 3-pointers. Caleb Love made three 3s and finished with 14 points and Brady Manek added 11 points for North Carolina (12-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Davis hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and another to cap a 10-2 opening run and the Tar Heels never trailed. Davis hit two more 3s — and Manek added a 3-pointer and a traditional three-point play — in a 16-3 spurt that made it 42-24 with 2:23 left in the first half. Bacot converted back-to-back three-point plays and then made a layup in a 50-second span to give North Carolina a 32-point lead, its biggest of the game, with 9:29 left.