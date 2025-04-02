Davis and Dallas take on Atlanta in non-conference play

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks take on the Dallas Mavericks in a non-conference matchup.

The Mavericks have gone 20-17 in home games. Dallas has a 4-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks have gone 17-21 away from home. Atlanta ranks second in the league with 29.5 assists per game led by Trae Young averaging 11.6.

The Mavericks average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer makes per game than the Hawks give up (14.1). The Hawks average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than the Mavericks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is averaging 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Young is averaging 24.1 points and 11.6 assists for the Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 120.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: day to day (groin), Caleb Martin: day to day (hip), Dante Exum: out (hand), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Dereck Lively II: day to day (ankle), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out for season (wrist).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Keaton Wallace: day to day (shoulder), Jacob Toppin: day to day (calf), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.