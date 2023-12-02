Davis' 3 TDs power FCS No. 1 South Dakota State in 41-0 shutout of Mercer

Meanwhile, the Jackrabbits held Mercer (9-4) to just 62 yards of total offense in the first half, holding the Bears without a first down until midway through the second quarter on a drive that South Dakota State stopped on downs at its 32-yard line. The Bears got back-to-back stops in the third quarter, picking off a Gronowski pass near midfield, and after Carter Peevy threw an interception at the South Dakota State 10-yard line, Mercer forced a punt.

Mercer had just six first downs in the game and was just 1 of 10 on third down conversions while being held to just 151 total yards of offense.

South Dakota State rolled to 571 yards on offense, capped by an 80-yard dash for a touchdown by Angel Johnson with just under six minutes to play.

Gronowski was 11 of 16 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Davis carried 13 times for 117 yards and Amar Johnson carried 11 for 107. Angel Johnson had three carries for 80 yards as the Jackrabbits piled up 346 yards on the ground. Jaxon Janke had seven catches for 106 yards.

Peevy was 14 of 22 passing for 75 yards with two interceptions for Mercer

