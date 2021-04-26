ajc logo
Davies scheduled to start for Chicago against Atlanta

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Cubs will start Zach Davies on Monday and the Braves are expected to counter with Charlie Morton

Chicago Cubs (10-11, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (9-12, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (1-2, 8.80 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (1-1, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -180, Cubs +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Chicago will face off on Monday.

The Braves are 4-6 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 28 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with seven, averaging one every 10 at-bats.

The Cubs have gone 2-4 away from home. Chicago has hit 28 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Javier Baez leads them with six, averaging one every 12.8 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 13-4. Bryse Wilson recorded his first victory and Guillermo Heredia went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs for Atlanta. Kyle Hendricks registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 14 extra base hits and is batting .371.

Baez leads the Cubs with six home runs and is batting .234.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .211 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cubs: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Sean Newcomb: (undisclosed), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Shelby Miller: (back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

