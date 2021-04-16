ajc logo
Davies expected to start as Cubs host the Braves

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (5-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-7)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (0-0, 5.73 ERA, .91 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Cubs: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +116, Braves -134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Cubs went 19-14 at home in 2020. Chicago hit .220 as a team with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 82 total doubles last year.

The Braves finished 16-14 in road games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Cubs: Brandon Workman: (covid-19), Dan Winkler: (covid-19), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: (illness).

Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

