Davidson expected to start as Braves host the Red Sox

Georgia News | 25 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The Red Sox will start Tanner Houck on Saturday and the Braves are expected to counter with Tucker Davidson

Boston Red Sox (22-36, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (35-23, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Boston: Tanner Houck (2-0, .00 ERA) Atlanta: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Boston will face off on Saturday.

The Braves are 19-9 in home games. Atlanta has slugged .488, the highest in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .644 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Red Sox are 11-16 in road games. Boston leads the American League in hitting with a .264 batting average, Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .315.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 55 RBIs and is batting .330.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and is batting .271.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).

Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

