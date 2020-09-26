Davidson expected to start as Braves host the Red Sox

The Braves are 19-9 in home games. Atlanta has slugged .488, the highest in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .644 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Red Sox are 11-16 in road games. Boston leads the American League in hitting with a .264 batting average, Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .315.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 55 RBIs and is batting .330.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and is batting .271.

INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).

Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.