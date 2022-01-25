David Perdue tests positive for COVID-19 after campaign stop

Campaign spokesperson Jenni Sweat said Perdue, a former U.S. senator, recorded a positive result “during routine COVID-19 testing.” Sweat said Perdue is vaccinated and boosted against the respiratory virus. She said Perdue did not have a fever and wasn't experiencing symptoms as of Monday evening.

Perdue had spoken earlier Monday at the Faith & Freedom luncheon in downtown Atlanta, where most attendees were unmasked. Sweat said Perdue notified the organizers of the gathering of his positive test.