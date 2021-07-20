ajc logo
Darvish expected to start for the Padres against Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The Padres will start Yu Darvish on Tuesday while the Braves are expected to counter with Kyle Muller

San Diego Padres (55-41, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (45-47, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Braves Tuesday.

The Braves are 25-24 on their home turf. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Padres are 22-22 on the road. The San Diego offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a mark of .291.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 63 RBIs and is batting .261.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 65 RBIs and is batting .273.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Padres: 5-5, .302 batting average, 5.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

