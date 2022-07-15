Darren Eales leaving Atlanta United for Newcastle United

The 49-year-old Eales will work alongside the Magpies’ sporting director, Dan Ashworth, for the second time in his career. The two worked closely at West Bromwich Albion from 2006-10.

“Newcastle United is both a giant of a club, and the heartbeat of its community," Eales said. "Every time I have visited St. James’ Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans. This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage, and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history.”