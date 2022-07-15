BreakingNews
Top Ga. Republicans informed they’re targets of Fulton DA probe
Darren Eales leaving Atlanta United for Newcastle United

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Darren Eales is leaving Atlanta United to become the chief executive officer of Newcastle United in the Premier League in England

ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Eales is leaving Atlanta United to become the chief executive officer of Newcastle United in the Premier League in England.

The 49-year-old Eales will work alongside the Magpies’ sporting director, Dan Ashworth, for the second time in his career. The two worked closely at West Bromwich Albion from 2006-10.

“Newcastle United is both a giant of a club, and the heartbeat of its community," Eales said. "Every time I have visited St. James’ Park, I’ve been overwhelmed by the passion of the fans. This is a club with an amazingly rich heritage, and I am delighted to be joining for this new chapter in its long history.”

Eales had led the front office of Atlanta United since its inception in 2014. He will stay in Atlanta until Aug. 8 and take over at Newcastle on Aug. 22.

Born in England, Eales attended Brown and played soccer for the Ivy League school. He earned a law degree at Cambridge.

During Eales' tenure, Atlanta won the 2018 MLS Cup, and it has the highest average attendance in the league. He has twice been named the league's executive of the year.

"Darren Eales is one of the best hires I’ve made in my career and the strength and success of Atlanta United to date is a credit to him not only as a leader, but as a passionate footballer,” Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank said.

___

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

