Daniels takes G League route to prepare for NBA career

In Daniels' case, the G League Ignite route offered the most enticing option.

“Just the development on the court, with the coaching staff and the players we're going up against, playing the NBA style ... everything about it is headed in the right direction for where I want to go," Daniels said in a recent ESPN interview.

A look at how Daniels stacks up:

SIZE: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds.

STATS: 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.9 steals, 0.8 blocks.

STRENGTHS: Daniels is ranked 12th on the ESPN prospect list with size, length (6-10 wingspan) and the ability to guard multiple positions. Givony said Daniels has worked as a point guard capable of playing all over the floor.

“He's just a very unselfish, versatile player, kind of in that De'Anthony Melton mold, Tyrese Haliburton — that type of player, who's not going to be your best scorer but he just does a little bit of everything to help a team win," Givony said.

WEAKNESSES: Daniels has shot just 25.5% (13 of 51) from NBA-distance 3-point range with Ignite in 14 games. But Givony noted that Daniels — who turns 19 on March 17 — is still growing into his body as a “late bloomer.”

"It's a transition and he's making that transition now as opposed to in his NBA rookie season shooting those NBA 3s,” Givony said.

DRAFT PROJECTION: First round, possibly late in the lottery.

Some other NBA prospects who bypassed the college ranks:

BEAUCHAMP: The 6-7, 185-pound Beauchamp is ranked No. 15 by ESPN with the potential to be a defender, rebounder and transition scorer. “His ability to impact the game without having plays called for him is going to give him a role right off the bat,” Givony said.

HARDY: The 6-4, 190-pound Hardy is ranked 21st by ESPN with shot-making ability and shooting range. But he made just 40.2% on 2-point shots and 26.9% on 3s in 12 games with Ignite, while having more turnovers (42) than assists (38).

MONTERO: The 6-2, 172-pound Montero is ranked 20th by ESPN as he averaged 16.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the Overtime Elite program. Givony pointed to Montero as an impressive ballhandler who is “really creative” in handling ballscreens.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, drives against Team Payton's Jaden McDaniels, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, drives against Team Payton's Jaden McDaniels, of the Minnesota Timberwolves, during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane

Caption Team Worthy's MarJon Beauchamp, of the G League Ignite, dunks against Team Isiah during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane Caption Team Worthy's MarJon Beauchamp, of the G League Ignite, dunks against Team Isiah during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane