Daniels, Pickens connect, lead No. 12 Georgia over Missouri

Rountree, who had rushed for more than 180 yards in each of the last two games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas, managed just 16 yards on 14 carries.

Connor Bazelak completed 17 of 28 passes for 139 yards and ran for the Tigers' other score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Missouri: In Eli Drinkwitz’s first season, the Tigers have taken care of business against the SEC’s middle- and lower-tier teams, but there is a talent gap between them and the league’s elite. Missouri, which checked into the College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25 this week, has been outscored 128-52 in losses to Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are a different team with Daniels at quarterback. In his three games as starter, Georgia is averaging 41.7 points. The Bulldogs averaged 28 points before Daniels took over.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers visit Mississippi State on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Georgia: The Bulldogs complete the regular season with a home game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Missouri safety Martez Manuel (3) leaps in the air to celebrate after sacking Georgia quarterback JT Daniels during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: L.G. Patterson Credit: L.G. Patterson

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens, left, catches a pass before running it in for a touchdown as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Credit: L.G. Patterson Credit: L.G. Patterson