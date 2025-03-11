Daniels leads balanced attack with 25 points as surging Hawks beat short-handed 76ers 132-123

Georgia News
Dyson Daniels scored 25 points, and the surging Atlanta Hawks beat the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 132-123
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
27 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Dyson Daniels scored 25 points, and the surging Atlanta Hawks beat the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 132-123 on Monday night.

Atlanta shot 54.1% from the field and had six players score in double figures. Zaccharie Risacher had 22 points, including 20 in the first half, and Terance Mann added a season-high 19.

The Hawks (31-34) have won three straight and four of five overall.

Quentin Grimes scored 35 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, for the 76ers (22-42), who have lost four of five. Ricky Council IV matched his career high with 19 points.

Risacher's follow-up, two-handed jam helped the Hawks close the first half strong for a 66-57 lead at the break.

Takeaways

76ers: The 76ers had only nine players in uniform because of injuries for several notable players, including point guard Tyrese Maxey and forwards Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. The team announced George also will miss Wednesday night's game at Toronto with left groin soreness. Maxey missed his fourth consecutive game. Andre Drummond, the normal starting center, was held out due to an illness.

Hawks: Point guard and leading scorer Trae Young (left calf contusion) did not play. ... Daniels, who leads the NBA with 178 steals and his average of 3.02 per game, added to his total with a takeaway on Philadelphia’s first possession.

Key moment

The Hawks outscored the 76ers 23-7 over the final 4:50 of the first half. They never trailed in the second half.

Key stat

The Hawks claimed a 47-31 advantage in rebounds. Risacher and Clint Capela each had eight.

Up next

Each team plays Wednesday night, when the Hawks host Charlotte and the 76ers visit Toronto.

Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) drives against Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) heads to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) passes to Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye (18) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) and Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) vie for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) passes against Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young walks on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) shoots againmst Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder reacts to play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse reacts to play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) heads to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) heads to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) and Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) for for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) and Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 10, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

