Daniel Richardson has three TD passes in debut for Florida A&M as Rattlers top Norfolk State 24-23

Norfolk State closed to within 24-23 when Kevon King scored on a 2-yard run with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game. FAMU's Jameel Sanders blocked the PAT but was flagged for being offsides. With the ball at the 1-yard line, the Spartans opted to go for two points and the lead, but quarterback Jalen Daniels was stopped short of the goal line.

FAMU then ran off 11 plays and 63 yards to wrap up the win.

Richardson completed 22 of 30 passes for 286 yards. Gassett had eight catches for 110 yards.

King had 14 carries for 146 yards with two touchdowns and Daniels completed 7 of 9 passes for 142 yards for Norfolk State.

King had 123 yards rushing in the first half and his 82-yard burst on the third play of the game gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead. A quarterback sneak by Daniels made it 14-0 later in the opening quarter.

Florida A&M bounced back with a 20-yard TD pass from Richardson to Thad Franklin Jr. and a short field goal by Cameron Gillis to trail 14-10 at halftime.

