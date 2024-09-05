Dallas visits Atlanta following Howard's 31-point game

Georgia News

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Dallas Wings (9-24, 6-12 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (11-22, 4-11 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream faces the Dallas Wings after Rhyne Howard scored 31 points in the Atlanta Dream's 74-66 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Dream have gone 6-10 in home games. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 2.3.

The Wings are 2-14 on the road. Dallas is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Atlanta's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Dallas allows. Dallas averages 83.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the 79.8 Atlanta allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 85-82 on July 5, with Arike Ogunbowale scoring 19 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Dream.

Ogunbowale is averaging 22.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 89.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.8 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Aerial Powers: out (calf ).

Wings: Awak Kuier: out for season (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

