Dallas visits Atlanta following Howard's 21-point game

Atlanta hosts the Dallas Wings after Rhyne Howard scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream's 80-75 win over the Washington Mystics
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Dallas Wings (20-18, 11-9 Western Conference) at Atlanta Dream (19-20, 11-9 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Dallas Wings after Rhyne Howard scored 21 points in the Atlanta Dream's 80-75 victory over the Washington Mystics.

The Dream have gone 11-8 in home games. Atlanta is sixth in the WNBA with 35.9 points in the paint led by Cheyenne Parker averaging 8.6.

The Wings are 10-9 on the road. Dallas is sixth in the Western Conference allowing 84.9 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 21 the Wings won 85-73 led by 23 points from Natasha Howard, while Rhyne Howard scored 15 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Parker is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Satou Sabally is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Wings: 5-5, averaging 89.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.0 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Asia (AD) Durr: out (knee), Nia Coffey: out (hand).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Credit: TNS

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Caroline Silva

Credit: AP

UPDATE
Credit: AP

UPDATE
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

