Dallas faces Atlanta, looks for 5th straight home win

Atlanta Hawks (36-40, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (45-30, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -11; over/under is 231

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Mavericks face Atlanta.

The Mavericks are 22-15 in home games. Dallas is second in the NBA averaging 14.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.3% from downtown. Luka Doncic leads the team averaging 4.0 makes while shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

The Hawks are 15-22 on the road. Atlanta gives up 120.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 49.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.6% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mavericks won 148-143 in the last matchup on Jan. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.2 points, six assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Dejounte Murray is averaging 22.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 114.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Greg Brown III: out (personal), Josh Green: out (ankle), Dereck Lively II: out (leg).

Hawks: Trae Young: out (finger), Mouhamed Gueye: out (ucl), Saddiq Bey: out for season (knee), AJ Griffin: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.