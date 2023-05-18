X

Dallas begins season at home against Atlanta

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream for the season opener

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Wings start the season at home against the Atlanta Dream.

Dallas finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 18-18 overall. The Wings shot 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 6-12 on the road and 14-22 overall a season ago. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Dream: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

