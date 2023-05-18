Dallas begins season at home against Atlanta

Dallas finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 18-18 overall. The Wings shot 43.5% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta finished 6-12 on the road and 14-22 overall a season ago. The Dream averaged 78.5 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.