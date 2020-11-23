DA wants grand jurors to examine man's death after arrest

District Attorney Joe Mulholland tells the Thomasville Times-Enterprise that he plans to commission grand jurors to examine the death of 68-year-old Paul Charles Guerrero. He died August 16 after SWAT agents noticed he had become unresponsive following his arrest.

The grand jury would examine details of Guerrero’s death and recommend whether use of force was justified or if people should be criminally charged. Mulholland says he wants grand jurors’ input.