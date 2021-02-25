DA indicted for bribery agrees to suspension from office

Finally, Donovan is accused of violating his oath of office when he committed bribery.

He earlier declined comment to The Associated Press.

Donovan turned himself in Monday and is free on $2,500 bail.

The employee filed a suit in federal court in 2019 alleging Donovan told the woman he was in love with her, gave her unwanted hugs and kisses, sent her personal text messages and emails, gave her unwanted gifts, forced her into private meetings and described sexual fantasies involving her.

A lawyer hired by the county corroborated the woman’s allegations.

The lawsuit was settled in early 2020. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reported the woman was paid $300,000.