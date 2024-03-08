BreakingNews
‘It’s about Laken Riley,’ MTG shouts during Biden’s State of the Union
Curfman scores 30 as Marshall takes down Georgia State 86-74 in Sun Belt Conference Tournament

The Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Georgia State Panthers 86-74 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament led by Kamdyn Curfman's 30 points
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Kamdyn Curfman's 30 points led No. 10 seed Marshall over seventh-seeded Georgia State 86-74 on Thursday night in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Marshall plays No. 2 seed James Madison in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Curfman added five rebounds and three steals for the Thundering Herd (13-19). Kevon Voyles added 30 points while going 12 of 24 from the floor, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the foul line while he also had four steals. Obinna Anochili-Killen finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with nine points. The Thundering Herd snapped a six-game losing streak.

Lucas Taylor led the Panthers (14-17) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Georgia State also got 19 points from Toneari Lane. Leslie Nkereuwem also put up 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Marshall took the lead with 3:30 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Voyles led his team in scoring with 17 points in the first half to help put them up 41-36 at the break. Marshall extended its lead to 63-52 during the second half, fueled by a 13-3 scoring run. Curfman scored a team-high 18 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

