Georgia News
Georgia News

Cunningham finishes triple-double with huge plays at both ends as Pistons beat Hawks 122-121

Cade Cunningham finished off his triple-double by scoring the winning basket with 8.5 seconds left, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-121
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

AP

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (AP)
By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham finished his third consecutive triple-double by scoring the winning basket with 8.5 seconds left, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-121 on Friday night.

Cunningham had 22 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris also scored 22 points for Detroit.

Cunningham matched Grant Hill for the longest triple-double streak in franchise history. It was Cunningham's fifth career triple-double, tying Isiah Thomas for the second-most in franchise history

Trae Young gave the Hawks their first lead of the game at 121-120 with 12.5 seconds left. But Cunningham drove and hit a hook shot in traffic to put Detroit back in front.

Young then drove to the basket before dishing the ball to Onyeka Okongwu, but Cunningham blocked his shot as time expired.

Young had 35 points and 13 assists. Jalen Johnson scored 20 for Atlanta.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 24 points in the first half, but they tied the game on Dyson Daniels' floater with 3:36 to play.

Harris answered with a 3-pointer, and after Okongwu's dunk, Jaden Ivey's three-point play made it 120-116 with 2:31 left.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta didn't give Young much help until its final push. He had seven assists in the fourth quarter to go along with his 10 points.

Pistons: Detroit built its big first-half lead with very little scoring help from its best player. Cunningham had seven rebounds and nine assists in the half, but only scored two points on 1-for-6 shooting.

Key moment

Detroit led 99-88 early in the fourth quarter, but Larry Nance Jr. dunked in traffic and hit a 3-pointer to get the Hawks within six with 9:05 left.

Key stat

The Hawks outscored Detroit 98-82 in the final three quarters.

Up next

Atlanta returns home to play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Detroit hosts the Houston Rockets on Sunday afternoon.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr., left, and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reach for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr., left, and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young reach for the loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Cunningham has 3rd career triple-double to help the Pistons beat the Lakers, 115-103
Placeholder Image

AP

Jalen Johnson's 29 points lead the Hawks past the depleted Pelicans, 126-111
Placeholder Image

AP

Darius Garland scores 39, Cavs improve to 8-0 with 116-114 win over struggling Bucks...
Placeholder Image

AP

Mitchell scores 29 and the Cavaliers beat the Pelicans 131-122 for their first 9-0 start
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Cincinnati Reds look for new TV partner after ending joint venture with Diamond Sports...9m ago
Mississippi State beat Georgia State 101-66 behind Josh Hubbard's 15 points29m ago
Friday's Scores1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose