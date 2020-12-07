X

Cummings carries Mercer past Southern Wesleyan 96-85

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ross Cummings scored 24 points and Maciej Bender added 20 points as Mercer beat Southern Wesleyan 96-85 on Sunday.

Felipe Haase had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer (5-0). Jeff Gary added 12 points and Bender had four blocks.

Demarcus Addie had 17 points for the Warriors. Ta'Jay Dunlap added 16 points and Hunter Davis had 15 points.

