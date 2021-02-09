Cummings carries Mercer over Samford 89-82 in 2OT

Samford's Jacob Tryon hit a fade away jumper as time ran out at the end of regulation, tying the game at 59. Jeff Gary made three free throws with 1.6 second left in the first overtime to tie the game at 72.

Cummings hit 6 of 9 3-pointers, the last tying the game at 80 with 1:34 left in the second overtime. Samford missed three straight shots and had a turnover, allowing Mercer to make 5 of 6 free throws to go with a James Glisson dunk to take control.