Cucho Hernández scores 2 goals to help Crew beat Atlanta United 2-0 in MLS playoffs

Cucho Hernández scored two goals to reach 18 on the season and No. 3 seed Columbus Crew beat sixth-seeded Atlanta United 2-0 in the MLS playoffs

Georgia News
1 hour ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cucho Hernández scored two goals to reach 18 on the season and No. 3 seed Columbus Crew beat sixth-seeded Atlanta United 2-0 on Wednesday night in the MLS playoffs.

Columbus (17-9-9) plays at Atlanta (13-10-12) on Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.

Columbus is unbeaten in 16 straight home matches in all competitions, with 12 wins. The Crew have won seven of their last eight home playoff matches, with a draw, including six straight.

Atlanta has only won four of its last 35 away matches in all competitions, with 18 losses, dating to 2022.

Hernández scored his first goal in first-half stoppage time. After an Atlanta turnover, Diego Rossi started a counterattack by sending a long pass to the Hernández, who beat his defender to send a shot inside the near post.

Hernández, who was 5 for 5 from the penalty spot during the regular season, converted a penalty kick in the 51st minute to give Columbus multiple goals in a match for a league-high 22nd time this season.

Atlanta was without Thiago Almada, who led the MLS with 19 assists this season, after he was sent off on Decision Day.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
4h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
9h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
