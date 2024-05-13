Georgia News

Cubs place reliever Adbert Alzolay on injured list with right forearm strain and recall José Cuas

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who opened the season as the Chicago Cubs’ closer, has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain
Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Adbert Alzolay (73) celebrates with catcher Yan Gomes, left, after getting the final out in the 10th inning to preserve a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP


25 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Adbert Alzolay, who opened the season as the Chicago Cubs' closer, was placed on the 15-day injured list on Monday with a right forearm strain.

Right-hander José Cuas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Alzolay is 1-4 with a 4.67 ERA and has four saves in nine opportunities. Héctor Neris, who has six saves in seven chances, has moved into the closer's role though Alzolay earned the save in the Cubs' 5-4 win in 10 innings at Pittsburgh on Sunday. Neris was the winning pitcher.

Alzolay becomes the eighth current Cubs player on the injured list.

Cuas was recalled from the minors on Saturday when Yency Almonte was placed on the IL with a right shoulder strain. Cuas was then sent back to Iowa one day later when Kyle Hendricks was activated from the injured list.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay (73) throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in New York. The Mets won 4-2. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP



