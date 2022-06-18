ajc logo
X

Cubs meet the Braves with 1-0 series lead

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, leading the series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (37-28, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (24-40, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (7-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (1-5, 4.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -167, Cubs +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has a 12-24 record at home and a 24-40 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .391.

Atlanta has a 17-14 record in road games and a 37-28 record overall. The Braves have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.75.

Saturday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .286 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .224 batting average, 7.63 ERA, outscored by 56 runs

Braves: 9-1, .272 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 39 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Frank Schwindel: day-to-day (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks
On Father’s Day, let me tell you about my dad11h ago
Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
8h ago
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta
9h ago
At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare
3h ago
At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare
3h ago
McIlroy, Rahm and dreamers headline wild weekend at US Open
1h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
4h ago
Miss Georgia pageant has first special-needs contestant
4h ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
22h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top