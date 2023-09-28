Cubs look to stop road losing streak, play the Braves

Chicago Cubs (82-76, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (102-56, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (10-8, 3.88 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 117 strikeouts); Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs visit the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a seven-game road skid.

Atlanta is 102-56 overall and 50-27 at home. Braves hitters have a collective .502 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

Chicago is 82-76 overall and 37-40 in road games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .255, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Thursday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .336 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 34 doubles, four triples and 41 home runs. Ozzie Albies is 19-for-45 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 68 RBI while hitting .284 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 14-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .273 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .271 batting average, 4.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Charlie Morton: 15-Day IL (finger), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (finger blister), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.