Cubs host the Braves on 3-game home win streak

Atlanta Braves (69-37, first in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (56-53, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (4-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -172, Cubs +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago has a 56-53 record overall and a 30-27 record at home. The Cubs have a 37-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has gone 32-17 in road games and 69-37 overall. The Braves lead the NL with 206 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-36 with a double and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has 27 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .310 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

Braves: 6-4, .289 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (hip), Brad Boxberger: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.