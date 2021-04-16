Cubs hit by 4 more pitches, Braves hold on in 9th to win 5-2

Chicago batters were hit a league-most 52 times last season.

Braves manager Brian Snitker wasn’t bowled over by Wright’s performance but was pleased to see the right-hander stay out of deep trouble.

“I loved the way he didn’t let the thing get out of hand,” he said. “He made big pitches and got big outs when we needed them.”

The Braves took the lead for good with a three-run fourth highlighted by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s two-run single. Marcell Ozuna added three hits and an RBI for Atlanta, which has won two straight since ending a four-game skid.

The first four runs came off Chicago starter Zach Davies (1-2), who was making his first outing since giving up five earned runs in fewer than two innings in an April 10 loss at Pittsburgh.

The Cubs began the day hitting a majors-worst .168 and ended it stranding a dozen runners.

“We just weren’t able to put the runs across again,” said bench coach Andy Green, who filled in for the suspended David Ross.

SITTING OUT

Ross served a one-game suspension handed down a day earlier by Major League Baseball. The manager, game-planning coach Mike Borzello and reliever Ryan Tepera were suspended and fined after Tepera threw behind Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff in a win Tuesday.

Tepera, given a three-game punishment, is appealing the ruling and remained on the active roster Friday. His throw came after Contreras was hit by a Brewers pitcher for the third time this season.

Ross said before the game he might watch from a box at the park or enjoy the game and pizza at home with his family. Borzello also served his one-game ban Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Snitker hopes Smyly will only miss one start. ... OF Ender Inciarte left the game after suffering a left hamstring injury while running the bases in the fourth. … Ozzie Albies left in the top of the ninth after being struck by a pitch on the right calf by Cubs reliever Justin Steele. Snitker said both players were being evaluated after the game. ... Atlanta also recalled infielder Johan Camargo before the game to fill the open spot left after it optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to Gwinnett on Thursday.

Cubs: Ross said RHP Kyle Hendricks should be ready to start on Sunday. Hendricks was scratched from his start Tuesday after feeling ill, but a coronavirus test was negative. ... The club activated infielder Matt Duffy from the coronavirus-related injury list and returned infielder Ildemaro Vargas to its alternate site in South Bend, Indiana, before the game. Duffy had been on the list since Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Atlanta’s Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 0.75) faces fellow right-hander Trevor Williams (1-1, 6.75) on Saturday.

___

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright delivers during the first iinning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) Credit: Matt Marton Credit: Matt Marton

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Pedro Strop delivers during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Friday, April 16, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton) Credit: Matt Marton Credit: Matt Marton