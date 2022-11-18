ajc logo
X

Cubs claim INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Braves

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs have claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Bannon made his big league debut this year, appearing in four games with Baltimore and one with the Braves. He went 2 for 14 with five strikeouts.

The 26-year-old Bannon, a native of nearby Joliet, Illinois, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 amateur draft. He was part of the July 2018 trade that sent infielder Manny Machado to Los Angeles.

Bannon also hit .249 with 13 homers and 77 RBIs for two Triple-A teams this year. He made 68 starts at third base, 23 as designated hitter and eight at second base.

The move gives Chicago 39 players on its 40-man roster.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

BREAKING: Judge allows Saturday voting before U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia2h ago

Credit: Habersham County Sheriff’s Office

Athens woman’s mysterious disappearance, death ruled suicide by GBI
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The pros and cons of Dansby Swanson, stylish shortstop
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Federal judge orders Forsyth schools to allow profanity at meetings
12h ago
The Latest
5 killed, including 2 children, in Alabama wrong-way crash
24m ago
Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves
2h ago
Mets get 2 pitchers from Marlins in trade for minor leaguer
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

High school football state playoff scoreboard
3h ago
Path cleared for Georgia to launch work requirements for Medicaid
8h ago
EMT driving ambulance killed in head-on crash in Forsyth County
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top