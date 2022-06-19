ajc logo
Cubs aim to sweep series against the Braves

Georgia News
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves looking to sweep their three-game series

Atlanta Braves (37-29, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-40, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (5-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Cubs +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Chicago has a 25-40 record overall and a 13-24 record at home. The Cubs are 19-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has gone 17-15 on the road and 37-29 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .438 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Cubs are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 12 home runs, 25 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .284 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 12-for-37 with a double, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 24 doubles and eight home runs for the Braves. Adam Duvall is 9-for-34 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .233 batting average, 7.80 ERA, outscored by 51 runs

Braves: 8-2, .271 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

