Cubs add bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from Mariners

The Chicago Cubs have added bullpen depth by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Tyson Miller delivers a pitch in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Tyson Miller delivers a pitch in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
9 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs added bullpen depth on Tuesday by acquiring right-hander Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners.

Miller, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Cubs in 2016. He had a 3.09 ERA in 11 2/3 innings with Seattle this season.

The Mariners acquired minor league infielder Jake Slaughter from the Cubs.

Left-hander Richard Lovelady was designated for assignment by the Cubs to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Lovelady was 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA with Chicago.

Miller has a 5.91 career ERA in 25 games with Chicago, Texas, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Seattle.

On Monday, the Cubs placed right-handed reliever Adbert Alzolay on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain. Right-hander José Cuas was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

