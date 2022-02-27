Cubaj's big game lifts No. 22 Georgia Tech over Wake Forest

Georgia Tech shot 48% and had a 42-24 rebounding advantage but couldn't breakaway from Wake Forest, which was 8 of 18 from 3-point range to 2 of 14 for the Yellow Jackets.

Jewell Spear hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first half to give Wake Forest a 33-32 lead. Hermosa and Cubaj combined for 12 points in the third quarter as Tech went up 48-41. Cubaj opened the fourth with two free throws but Becker's jumper pulled Wake within 54-53 with 5:09 to go. The Demon Deacons went 1 of 7 from there.

