C.T. Vivian remembered at Georgia Capitol ahead of funeral

More than a decade before lunch-counter protests made headlines during the Civil Rights movement, Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in Peoria, Illinois, in the 1940s.

He later joined forces with King and organized the Freedom Rides across the South to halt segregation.

Vivian was honored by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Vivian “was always one of the first in the action — a Freedom Rider, a marcher in Selma, beaten, jailed, almost killed, absorbing blows in hopes that fewer of us would have to,” Obama said in a statement shortly after his death.

A private funeral is set for Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First lady Marty Kemp bow their heads as mourners sit in the capitol rotunda around the casket of The Rev. C.T. Vivian, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Rev. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday at the age of 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Mourners pass the casket of The Rev. C.T. Vivian in the capitol rotunda during his memorial service, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Rev. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday at the age of 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Pallbearers bring the casket of The Rev. C.T. Vivian into the capitol rotunda during his memorial service, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Rev. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday at the age of 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

The Georgia state flag is prepared to lie on the casket of The Rev. C.T. Vivian in the capitol rotunda during his memorial service, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Rev. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday at the age of 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia state Sen. Nikema Williams, center, mourns during a memorial service for The Rev. C.T. Vivian, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta. Rev. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday at the age of 95. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, President Barack Obama awards minister, author and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 95.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais Credit: Pablo Martinez Monsivais