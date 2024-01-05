Crowley scores 25 and Curbelo records triple-double as Southern Miss downs Georgia State 79-73

Led by Austin Crowley's 25 points, the Southern Miss Golden Eagles defeated the Georgia State Panthers 79-73 on Thursday night
Georgia News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Austin Crowley scored 25 points, Andre Curbelo recorded a triple-double and Southern Miss beat Georgia State 79-73 on Thursday night.

Curbelo had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first Golden Eagle to reach the triple-double mark since 1980.

Crowley also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-7, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Victor Iwuakor shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Jay'Den Turner finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers (6-7, 1-1). Georgia State also got 15 points from Toneari Lane. In addition, Dwon Odom finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top