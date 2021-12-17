Crews search for man thought to have fallen into Lake Lanier

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Searchers have been looking for a man they believe into Lake Lanier in north Georgia.
The man is believed to have gone into the water Thursday night and never resurfaced, WSB-TV reported.
The man was at Mary Alice Park in Forsyth County, where they believe he was working on his boat when he fell into the water, a Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said.
Search crews planned to be back on the water Friday if necessary to find the man’s body.
Few other details were immediately released.
