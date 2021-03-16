Crews remove 3rd giant chunk of shipwreck off Georgia coast

The barge holding the newly cut segment will anchor at a local dock where workers will secure the load for transport to a scrapyard in Louisiana, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes, a spokesman for the multiagency command.

Meanwhile, crews will prepare to return to a problematic section containing the ship's engine room, Himes said. They previously spent an entire month working to cut away that section, where heavier steel strained the cutting apparatus enough to force repairs and maintenance. Salvors paused that cut halfway through to shift to the other end of the ship.

Himes said cutting on the engine room segment will likely resume next week.

The Coast Guard held hearings in September on the cause of the shipwreck. An expert concluded the Golden Ray tipped over because unstable loading had left its center of gravity too high. Coast Guard Lt. Ian Oviatt said the ship lacked enough water in its ballast tanks, used to add weight at the bottom of a vessel, to offset that of the vehicles in the cargo decks above.