Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Crews recover body of missing swimmer in north Georgia river

Georgia News
58 minutes ago
Crews have recovered the body of a woman who went missing in a river north of Atlanta

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Crews have recovered the body of a woman who went missing in a river north of Atlanta, authorities said.

The 26-year-old woman was found Tuesday in Little River in the Woodstock area after a 10-hour search and rescue operation, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The search began early Tuesday morning, when her mother arrived at the park and found the woman’s abandoned vehicle at Rope Mill Park in Cherokee County. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The river is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Strong storms splinter trees, cause damage in Alabama
27m ago
Antetokounmpo and Young clash in Milwaukee-Atlanta matchup
6h ago
Analysis: NFL's monitoring of betting must never fall short
7h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top